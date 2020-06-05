Month-long closure of south half of Major Avenue intersection begins Monday morning

The long-awaited reconstruction of the Riverton Main Street/Major Avenue intersection is scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, with a month-long closure of the south half of the intersection coming at 6 a.m. Monday,

The $3.29 million US 26 (Riverton West Main ADA and Major Avenue/Main Street intersection traffic signal) project includes installation of a traffic signal system and rebuild of the Major Avenue/West Main Street (US26) intersection. The project will also include Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at every street corner and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk between the end of the concrete pavement in downtown Riverton (North 1st Street) and West Main Street’s intersection with Hill Street at the west end of the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton.

Activities on the 2.05-mile project will be focused on the Main/Major intersection for about two months, prior to the scheduled beginning of the 2020-21 school year, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

"After work is complete on the south half of Main and Major, traffic will be moved and the north half of Major and Main will be closed for a month," Scheidemantel said. "We realize there will be inconvenience to drivers during this time. Local traffic will be able to move to businesses, but through traffic will be forced to find another route. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Scheidemantel said reconstruction of the intersection is being phased to maintain two-way traffic on Main Street at all times, and ADA work will be allowed on one signalized intersection at a time. Phasing of the ADA improvements and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk will include six blocks on 1/2 of the roadway at a time. A reduced speed limit may be used through the work zone to slow traffic.

Working hours on the project will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., five days a week. "Some Saturdays will be working days, as needed," Scheidemantel said. "All work is dependent upon favorable weather."

"We are encouraging people to slow down and drive safely through the work zone," Scheidemantel said.

Prime contractor on the project is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette.

S&S Builders, LLC, was awarded the contract to rebuild the Major Avenue/Main Street intersection and complete ADA improvements and repair broken curb, gutter and sidewalk on Dec. 12, 2019. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.