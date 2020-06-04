North Carolina Faith and Justice Alliance Steering Committee to Convene

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will convene the inaugural meeting of the North Carolina Faith and Justice Alliance Steering Committee on Friday, June 5, to share ways legal and faith communities can partner to address unmet legal needs in their congregations and communities.

WHAT The Alliance Steering Committee, co-chaired by Julian H. Wright Jr., attorney with Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. and Dean Jonathan L. Walton, Dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity, will brainstorm and advise on the implementation of the Alliance – how it can partner with local communities and houses of worship most effectively, and how it can best deploy limited legal resources.

WHO The meeting will feature a presentation from Justice Cornelia Clark of the Supreme Court of Tennessee about the Tennessee Faith and Justice Alliance, which has served as a model for this new North Carolina initiative.

WHEN Friday, June 5, 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to watch the event via livestream. This meeting will be recorded and available to view after the event.

View the agenda for this meeting.

About North Carolina Faith and Justice Alliance

The Alliance is a program of the North Carolina Equal Access to Justice Commission, which was created by the Supreme Court of North Carolina in 2005 to convene stakeholders and explore solutions to expand access to the civil justice system for people of low income and modest means in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Faith and Justice Alliance seeks to build a coalition of faith-based groups and legal practitioners to help meet the growing need for legal assistance for North Carolinians who lack the resources to access the courts and protect their legal rights. The Alliance will empower legal practitioners to serve those in need of legal services by partnering with the religious leaders and faith institutions that are so often the first to know of the legal issues facing the members of their community.