Overlay Planned for Tom Craddick Highway

MIDLAND – A project to overlay a little more than 12 miles of the Tom Craddick Highway is scheduled to start the week of June 8. The Tom Craddick Highway is also known as the Highway 349 reliever route and goes from FM 1788 to Highway 349 in southern Martin County just north of the Midland County line.

The project will consist of placing an asphalt overlay on all lanes. Some widening work will also be done at the intersection of Holiday Hill Road to add acceleration and deceleration lanes.

Work will be done in 3-mile sections. Since lane closures will be needed in the project, a pilot car will be in use for the project, so delays are likely. A width restriction of 11 feet will be put in place in the work zone.

The speed limit will be about reduced to 65 miles per hour in the work zone.

The project is expected to take about six months to complete and should be finalized in early 2021.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey pilot cars, warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT. We need help from the traveling public to ensure the work zone is kept safe and free of crashes. Large, slow-moving vehicles may inadvertently enter a lane of travel. Slowing down and giving extra space between vehicles is key to a safe working environment.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $7.5 million.