- Eligible SNAP recipients to receive extension of maximum allotment benefits

SALT LAKE CITY (June 4, 2020) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services will extend the issuance of additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits up to the maximum allotment based on household size through June. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act program was previously available to eligible Utahns in April and May 2020.

“Throughout this pandemic, there are many Utah families continuing to feel additional financial burdens from loss of employment or reduced hours,” said Jon Pierpont, executive director of Workforce Services. “By extending this federal program and the available benefits for those eligible, we hope to help ease the burden of access to food for some of Utah’s most vulnerable families and individuals.”

Utah’s eligibility for this program requires a state of emergency declaration from the Governor. With the expansion of that declaration through June, Workforce Services applied for and received an extension waiver from the USDA Food and Nutrition Services to provide these additional funds to eligible SNAP recipients. Eligibility for SNAP benefits has not changed. Individuals in need of food assistance can apply online at jobs.utah.gov/mycase.

For reference, the maximum SNAP allotment based on household size is available online. The supplemental amount will be the difference between the maximum allotment for the household size and the current monthly allotment SNAP recipients already received. For example, a family of four who currently receives a $346 monthly allotment, would receive an additional $300.

The first supplemental payments for the month of June will be issued on June 28, 2020. Customers not already issued June supplements will receive the supplement July 29, 2020. Recipients who already receive the maximum allotment will not receive additional SNAP benefits.

