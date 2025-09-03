- The Utah Office of Homeless Services and the Utah Homeless Services Board Announce a Contract to Acquire Land to Construct a State Homeless Campus

Salt Lake City (September 3, 2025) — The Utah Office of Homeless Services and the Utah Homeless Services Board announce a contractual agreement for the state to acquire land for the development of a first-of-its-kind in Utah, comprehensive, transformative homeless services campus.

Located on a 15.85-acre parcel located at 2520 N 2200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116, the planned facility will provide approximately 1,300 beds, creating a sustainable and transformative solution to address homelessness in Utah.

The campus is envisioned as a comprehensive hub where individuals experiencing homelessness can access the support and treatment they need to move from homelessness to stability and long-term self-reliance. Designed to complement the existing homeless resource centers, shelters and service providers throughout Utah, the transformative campus is a place where those experiencing homelessness find help for recovery, employment, criminal justice assistance, and housing, accessible in a single location.

“This is more than a campus, it’s a turning point for Utah of reimagining hope,” said Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless coordinator. “It will further fulfil the identified need to provide additional beds and treatment in Utah’s homeless response while providing individuals served by the campus a transformative path from crisis to stability and, ultimately, thriving.”

Operating as a “hub and spoke” system, where individuals can Step In to access core services at a centralized hub, and once stabilized and ready to Step Up, they can Step Out to be connected efficiently to additional specialized resources across the community—the spokes. This model reduces barriers to service access, increases operational efficiency, and strengthens the broader network of support. By expanding capacity and improving the overall system’s accessibility, the campus would enhance the sustainability and effectiveness of the region’s homelessness response.

“Despite tremendous effort, resources, and goodwill across the state, homelessness in Utah has continued to worsen—for both those experiencing it and for our communities,” said Randy Shumway, chair of the Utah Homeless Services Board. “The proposed Utah campus will take a human-first approach that provides healing and stability while embedding accountability at every stage. By pairing compassionate support and medical care with clear expectations and opportunities for growth, the campus will help individuals reclaim their inherent dignity, achieve self-reliance, and live drug-free, crime-free, and contributing lives.”

The land acquisition agreement announcement marks an important step toward realizing a vision of making homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring in Utah.

A feasibility study has been completed and environmental studies are ongoing. The next steps are to secure funding partnerships, continue to engage with community stakeholders, service providers, and state leaders to bring the campus to actualization. It is anticipated that the initial operations of the campus will begin in 2027.

"Our state has long needed more shelter beds and services, and this campus represents a critical step forward in supporting the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “By providing consistent shelter and wraparound services in one location, this facility could also help Salt Lake City first responders by reducing the number of emergency calls, freeing up law enforcement to focus on public safety, and better connecting people to the help they need.”

