One-day detour planned June 8 for Hwy 250 north of Lanesboro for culvert replacement (June 4, 2020)

LANESBORO, Minn. – Motorists on Hwy 250 north of Lanesboro will be detoured for one day on June 8 while crews replace a culvert, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The road will be closed 6 miles north of Lanesboro between 296th Street and 310th Street. The detour from Lanesboro is Hwy 16 north to Peterson to Fillmore County Road 25 north to Hwy 30 west to where it intersects with Hwy 250.

The closure is planned for one day, weather permitting. Once the culvert is replaced, there will be gravel across the road where the new culvert was placed. Crews will return to pave at a later date.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

