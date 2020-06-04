Integral BioSystems Announces Presence at BIO 2020 Digital Partnering Sessions
Dr. Shikha Barman, Integral BioSystems President and CEO, will be participating in the BIO2020 Digital Partnering Sessions, being held June 8-12, 2020.
NanoM™ and OcuSurf™ technologies are the quickest route to 505b1 and 505b2 product development”BEDFORD, MA, US, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedford, MA – June 4, 2020 – Integral BioSystems, LLC, a Bedford, MA-based contract research organization announces its presence and availability at the BIO2020 Digital Partnering Sessions, being held June 8-12, 2020. Integral BioSystems is a R&D/cGLP organization specializing in the conceptualization and development of complex drug products, specifically suspensions, microspheres, hydrogel depots, nanolipid dispersions, etc. to be utilized in applications in ophthalmic, pulmonary, nasal, otic and dermal applications. The company is offering drug delivery, analytical method development, scale-up and tech transfer services to all biopharma and pharma companies. With over 27 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, Integral CEO Shikha Barman, Ph.D. will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.
Innovations Offered for Licensing: Integral BioSystems Ideation and New Targets Group has developed and patented two broad drug delivery systems: NanoM™ Wafer and OcuSurf™. NanoM is a proprietary wafer-based drug delivery system that can be used to effectively deliver compounds for sustained release. OcuSurf is a proprietary nano-lipid delivery system, now being offered for licensing for both 505b1 and 505b2 products for ophthalmology, otic, dermal and intranasal applications to enhance bioavailability across biological barriers.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies, NanoM™ and OcuSurf™ for your particular application.
