Road closure update US Route 2 and VT Route 100B
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 at the intersection of 100B has been reopened .
There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,290 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 at the intersection of 100B has been reopened .