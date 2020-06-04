Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,267 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS / EXCESSIVE SPEED

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                             

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06-03-2020 @ 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 @ Browns Trace Road, Jericho

VIOLATION:

              1. Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: David L. Morris                                               

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the late evening hours of June 3rd, 2020 a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a speed enforcement patrol on VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho. At approximately 2330 hours, the Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 15 by Browns Trace Road after observing a vehicle travelling at 90mph in the posted 50mph zone.

 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Morris (age 20) of Jericho, VT. It was also found that Morris had two additional passengers in the vehicle with him. Morris was ultimately released roadside with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-23-2020 @ 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N     

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS / EXCESSIVE SPEED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.