WILLISTON BARRACKS / EXCESSIVE SPEED

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-03-2020 @ 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 @ Browns Trace Road, Jericho

VIOLATION:

1. Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: David L. Morris

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the late evening hours of June 3rd, 2020 a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a speed enforcement patrol on VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho. At approximately 2330 hours, the Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 15 by Browns Trace Road after observing a vehicle travelling at 90mph in the posted 50mph zone.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Morris (age 20) of Jericho, VT. It was also found that Morris had two additional passengers in the vehicle with him. Morris was ultimately released roadside with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-23-2020 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782