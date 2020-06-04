WILLISTON BARRACKS / EXCESSIVE SPEED
CASE#: 20A102346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06-03-2020 @ 2330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 @ Browns Trace Road, Jericho
VIOLATION:
1. Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: David L. Morris
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the late evening hours of June 3rd, 2020 a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a speed enforcement patrol on VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho. At approximately 2330 hours, the Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 15 by Browns Trace Road after observing a vehicle travelling at 90mph in the posted 50mph zone.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Morris (age 20) of Jericho, VT. It was also found that Morris had two additional passengers in the vehicle with him. Morris was ultimately released roadside with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-23-2020 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782