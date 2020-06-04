Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102349

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2020, 2107 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Shelburne

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Tobias H. Yandow                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/03/2020 at 2107 Hours the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling north bound on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Shelburne at a high rate of speed. It was determined the vehicle was operating at an excessively high rate of speed, 90 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone.

 

The Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the traffic violation. The operator was identified as Tobias Yandow (27) of Burlington, VT. Yandow was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/09/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020 0830 hours           

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

New Haven Barracks / Excessive Speed

