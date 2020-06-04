New Haven Barracks / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102349
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/03/2020, 2107 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Shelburne
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Tobias H. Yandow
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/03/2020 at 2107 Hours the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling north bound on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Shelburne at a high rate of speed. It was determined the vehicle was operating at an excessively high rate of speed, 90 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone.
The Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the traffic violation. The operator was identified as Tobias Yandow (27) of Burlington, VT. Yandow was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/09/2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.