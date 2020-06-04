Traffic Alert - "The Notch" in Cambridge on VT Route 108 S is CLOSED
VT route 108 South is closed in the area of “The Notch” between Cambridge and Stowe due to additional rocks sliding into the roadway. AOT is on site evaluating at this time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.