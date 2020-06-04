Update - Traffic Alert - "The Notch" in Cambridge on VT Route 108 S is now open
Update:
AOT has checked VT Route 108 South through “The Notch” and advise it is being reopened for the night.
Vt State Police Williston
From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 17:28 To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - "The Notch" in Cambridge on VT Route 108 S is CLOSED
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT route 108 South is closed in the area of “The Notch” between Cambridge and Stowe due to additional rocks sliding into the roadway. AOT is on site evaluating at this time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.