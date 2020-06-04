Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update - Traffic Alert - "The Notch" in Cambridge on VT Route 108 S is now open

Update:

 

AOT has checked VT Route 108 South through “The Notch” and advise it is being reopened for the night.

 

VT route 108 South is closed in the area of “The Notch” between Cambridge and Stowe due to additional rocks sliding into the roadway.  AOT is on site evaluating at this time.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

