Hwy 15/Main Street traffic change in Hutchinson (June 3, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Crews for the Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project in Hutchinson will be removing temporary pavement at the Highway 15 and 2nd Avenue North intersection to prepare for concrete paving next week. Beginning Friday, June 5, vehicles will not be able to turn from Franklin Street/2nd Street Northwest to travel northbound on Highway 15. This traffic change will be in place for approximately two weeks.

The Hutchinson Main Street project includes the reconstruction of Highway 15 from Second Avenue North to Fifth Avenue South. Included with the project, Highway 15 will be resurfaced from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the roundabout at County Road 115/Airport Road, and a northbound left-turn lane will be constructed at Linden Avenue. Sidewalks and pedestrian crossings will be upgraded along both project areas to make them accessible for all people.

The city of Hutchinson will replace utilities (sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water) in downtown Hutchinson under Highway 15/Main Street during reconstruction.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT recommends that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.

