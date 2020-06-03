MnDOT begins collecting survey information along Hwy 108 in Henning (June 3, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Starting the week of June 8, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin collecting survey information along Highway 108. The collected information is necessary for the design of MnDOT’s 2024 highway reconstruction project in Henning.

The work will take place on Highway 108 between Jenson Street and Highway 210, and is expected to take up to 6 weeks to complete. Crews will use survey technology that scans approximately 300 feet of street at one time, collecting survey details of the street, curb and gutter, sidewalks, building fronts and entrances, and other features along Highway 108 in Henning. To ensure that the data collected is accurate and complete, parking will be restricted on both sides of the street in the areas that crews are working. These parking restrictions will change daily, and will be set up one block at a time.

To prepare for the survey collection, crews will run a lawn edger along the top of curbs and sidewalks adjoining Highway 108 to ensure the scanner collects the concrete top of the curb instead of overgrown grass.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and slow down in the work zone, and never enter an area that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org

