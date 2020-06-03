Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020-2021 SPED IDEA Consolidated Application in GMS | Nebraska Department of Education

The 2020-2021 SPED IDEA Consolidated Application has opened June 1. Check the GMS logon page for any updates https://nde.mtwgms.org/NDEGMSWeb02/logon.aspx

The SPED IDEA Consolidated Application continues to open at an earlier date to be in compliance with federal regulations. With this earlier opening date, the system’s staff page edit checks cannot verify to the NSSRS Staffing for the year of the application (new school year). District information submission into “Staff Reporting 2020-2021” (NSSRS) is due September 15, NDE review is finalized October 31.

If your district is planning to budget IDEA funds for salaries and benefits, enter a total amount for salaries and the corresponding benefits in the budget. Please do not complete the individual staff information on the staff pages at this time. After October 31, any district that budgeted salaries and benefits, the 2020-2021 SPED IDEA Consolidated Application will be required to be amended with the completed staffing pages with individual staff information. At that time, the system will verify staff with the appropriate NSSRS Staffing information available after October 31st. Any 2020-2021 IDEA reimbursement claims containing salary and benefit expenditures will be delayed until the amendment has been submitted and approved.

Also recall the related Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B MOE – Eligibility Standard must be completed and approved before the district’s 2020-2021 SPED IDEA Consolidated Application can be approved.

 

 

 

 

 

