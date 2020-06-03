COVID-19 – Content Tests (Praxis II) and Conditional Permits | Nebraska Department of Education

The purpose of this communication is to provide instructions on how Educator Certification staff will work with applicants who have not passed or taken the content test required for their endorsements due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The information contained will no longer be valid for applications received after September 1, 2020 and we will revert back to previous guidance on content testing.

For new applicants who have not presented a passing content test score and have been offered a position at a Nebraska school system, a conditional permit with an expiration date of May 31, 2021 may be issued. A request from the Nebraska school district would need to be provided for the conditional permit to be issued.

For all other applicants who have not presented a passing content test score, been offered employment in a Nebraska school system and previously held a conditional or provisional permit because they were missing a passing content test score, a conditional permit with an expiration date of May 31, 2021 may be issued. As with new applicants, a request from the Nebraska school district would need to be provided for the conditional permit to be issued.

In order to request a conditional permit, a Google Form has been created for the appropriate school district employee (superintendent or human resources) to request a conditional permit. The form can be found at https://forms.gle/NRsjNE4tTiMCNM3b7. The form will be used to better track who needs a conditional permit. The information contained in this form will be shared with educator certification staff and teacher preparation certification officers to better serve their students and your teachers.

A conditional permit becomes void after it expires, after a new certificate or permit is issued, or if it is determined that applicant does not meet the requirements for issuance of a Nebraska certificate or permit.

Applicants who are not able to add an endorsement (school counselor, school librarian, superintendent, etc.) due to a content test may be issued a provisional endorsement to their regular certificate or issued a conditional permit. Each situation will be handled on a case-by-case basis as each application is unique. If a provisional endorsement or conditional permit is needed for an added endorsement due to a content test issue, complete the form located at https://forms.gle/NRsjNE4tTiMCNM3b7 and describe the situation in the “Reason for Requesting a Conditional Permit” space. Priority will be given to those who need the endorsement in order for the school system employing them to remain compliant with Rule 10.