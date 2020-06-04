AKKI'S CUPCAKERY & TEA IS "CHAMPIONS FOR CHANGE IN 2020"
Akeila Tejwani from Brandeis High School is another Champion For Change! She donates part of her home bakery profits to local charities in San Antonio.
Akeila Tejwani from Brandeis High School is another Champion For Change! This unique student started her own bakery inside her home using healthy ingredients. She donates part of her profits to local charities. She truly embodies the values of our Champions For Change!
— Akeila Tejwani
Akeila Tejwani is the CEO of Akki’s Cupcakery. At 15-years-old, she is running a baking business from her home. Her concept came from wanting to make sure kids were eating better ingredients in their food. Then, she decided to split her proceeds with local charities that help children. The charities get a 50% percent cut. This is her first year in business. At the end of April, Akeila donated more than $1,700 to six charities. When the pandemic hit, she decided to give all of her profit to the same groups.
Akeila puts others before herself. That is why she is a Champion for Change.
“I am very thrilled to get the Champion of Change award and it means a lot to me. I was giving back to the charities as part of our family core values is PAY FORWARD, which means give back without expecting anything in return. This is totally unexpected.” Says Akeila (Akki) Tejwani.
“I am to show my gratitude to Mr. Marvin Hurst from KENS5 and Ms. Morgan Downing-Shannon from Methodist Healthcare for this honor. I have no words to express my gratitude. Lastly, a BIG THANKS to all my customers who trusted me for their special occasion. I could not have donated without their support.”
Akki wants to start a non-profit or work for one when she grows up. Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea is focused on creating healthier baking options for San Antonians. Akki’s cupcakery uses mostly ORGANIC ingredients for their cakes and cupcakes and everything is made fresh for the customers.
“After visiting numerous bakeries, I felt that there was a need for a healthier bakery that delivers fresh products. Mostly the storefront bakeries keep their baked goods for more than a day & you can feel that it’s not fresh. The cheapest ingredients are used to keep the cost down. Since I don’t have a storefront, it gives me the flexibility to spend that money on my ingredients & overall quality” says Akki.
Here is why organic ingredients are better for you and your loved ones: https://akkiscupcakery.com/akkis-cupcakery/why-choose-organic-ingredients-when-its-already-vegan-gluten-free-or-keto-in-your-cupcakes/
Here is the infographic that shows why you should choose Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea: https://akkiscupcakery.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Akkis-Cupcakery-Versus-Regular-Bakery.png
ABOUT CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE
After the passing of beloved patient and friend, Rowan Windham, in 2016, Methodist Children’s Hospital renamed its annual cereal drive to honor his legacy. To take it a step further, Methodist created Champions for Change to continue his legacy. This program highlights kids like Rowan who show acts of leadership, compassion and selflessness. If selected, KENS 5 will publicly recognize each Champion for their unique and inspiring work through Methodist's partnership with KENS Cares.
Learn More about the program:
https://sahealth.com/blog/entry/2020-champions-for-change-class-announced
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/outreach/kens-cares/draft-champions-of-change-kens-cares/273-647d693f-887e-4c47-8ef7-6cf1c5f2ede5
ABOUT AKKI'S CUPCAKERY & TEA
Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Sophomore student at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas and Working with Kids!
I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids charities in San Antonio.
EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!
I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savouries. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.
This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfil my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!
We have Vegan, Keto, Paleo, Keto and Gluten-free cakes and cupcakes in San Antonio
Akki's Cupcakery is Champion for Change in 2020 - Vegan, Paleo, Keot, and Gluten-Free Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio