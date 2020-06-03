Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inspection reminder for recreational and tournament boat owners entering Montana

Aquatic Invasive Species

Wednesday, June 03, 2020

With the many fishing tournaments coming up this summer ALL boaters are reminded to stop at ALL watercraft inspection stations. In addition, all watercraft entering Montana are required to be inspected for aquatic invasive species and must obtain an inspection before launching on Montana waters. Remember, this includes not only nonresident boats entering the state, but also resident boats that were taken out of state and are reentering Montana.

Idaho and Wyoming inspections can fulfill Montana’s inspection before launch requirements. Proof of inspection is required. Further requirements include:

  • Boats with a ballast tank or bladder, such as wakeboard or wake-surfing boats, must obtain a decontamination before launching.
  • Nonresident watercraft launching in Montana must purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass (AISPP). Purchase the Vessel AISPP at FWP regional offices or online here.
    • Motorized watercraft fee is $30. Required for all watercraft that have a motor.
    • Nonmotorized watercraft fee is $10. Required for all nonmotorized watercraft.

If you know anyone (friend, relative, fellow fisherman) who plans to come to Montana from out of state, please let them know what they need to do to keep our waters safe. Invasive species can have long-lasting negative impacts on fish habitat and the food chain that can result in fewer or smaller-sized game fish.

To find a watercraft inspection station or to learn more, go to CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.

Media contact: Liz Lodman, AIS Information Officer – 406-444-9940; llodman@mt.gov

