Production Wraps on #MyCorona Movie, the First Known Feature Film Directed Completely via FaceTime

DP Chris Gosch looks over the shot as two people in separate apartments talk through their wall. Cooper Tomlinson and Mya Hudson between takes. The apartment roof is one of the few places the residents can meet without masks (but still retain social distancing.) DP Chris Gosch and Director Phil Gorn filming a scene.

I believe #MyCorona is the first feature film to be directed entirely remotely – and almost certainly the first feature to be directed completely via FaceTime.” — Phil Gorn, Director

RAVENNA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to substantially impact the film industry, with most productions delayed indefinitely and releases moved to unknown future dates, one movie has defied the odds and completed filming with the entire film directed using FaceTime.

Wonderphil Entertainment and Silicon Prairie Center Studios announce one of the few films to be completed during the current global health crisis. The entire film was directed remotely using the videoconferencing technology of FaceTime. Camera feeds were relayed to the director, Phil Gorn, via a Google Meet connection so that he could see exactly what the camera crew was seeing.

“This entire project has been an incredible learning experience and proof that, yes, film production can be done remotely,” said director Phil Gorn. “I was in California and the actors and production team worked and stayed at the Silicon Prairie Center in Nebraska. I believe #MyCorona is the first feature film to be directed entirely remotely – and almost certainly the first feature to be directed completely via FaceTime.”

Particular attention was paid to putting precautions in place to safeguard and ensure everyone’s health and safety. Most of the film’s scenes included only one or two actors, and some of the scenes were filmed within the apartments where the actors were living during production. Limits were placed on the number of cast and crew allowed on set at any given time (social distancing by the actors was observed even while filming), sets and workspaces were sanitized regularly, hand sanitizer and masks were provided, and social distancing guidelines were observed.

“We are extremely grateful for the technology available today,” stated producer Kirk Zeller. “Every day on set, Phil would join us live via videoconference. He would watch each scene as it was being filmed and give his real-time direction and feedback. The powerful virtual collaboration enabled by platforms like FaceTime and Google Meet is what made filming #MyCorona possible.”

The film was shot in 8K using two Red Helium cameras by Los Angeles veteran cinematographer, Christopher Gosch (www.spekulor.com). A behind-the-scenes documentary showing how #MyCorona was filmed safely and responsibly during COVID-19 is also currently being edited.

Tagline: Alone Together.

One Liner: How COVID-19 brought a Los Angeles apartment community together.

Cast includes: Mya Hudson (introducing), Cooper Tomlinson (introducing), Crystal Carson (Who’s That Girl), Melanie Specht (Transformers: Age of Extinction), and DC Glenn (Whoomp! There It Is).

Updates on the film will be provided on the film's Facebook page: MyCorona (search: MyCoronaTheMovie) as well as IMDb. Appearing soon on: www.Wonderphil.biz & www.SiliconPrairieCenter.com

Media Contact:

Kirk Zeller, DBA

Founder

Silicon Prairie Center

Phone: (402) 975-5555

Email: kirk@siliconprairiecenter.com