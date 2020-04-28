US-Japan MedTech Frontiers (USJMF) Postpones 2020 Kyoto Forum and Launches Series of Virtual Symposiums

USJMF remains committed to promoting medical device innovation and facilitating collaboration between and among companies, universities, and government organizations to improve healthcare worldwide.” — Jack Moorman, USJMF Chairman

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Abe recently announced a nationwide state of emergency. After careful consideration, and with the health and safety of attendees in mind, US Japan MedTech Frontiers (USJMF) and the co-organizers of the Kyoto Forum have made the decision to postpone the event until 2021.

Originally scheduled for November 10, 2020, the Kyoto Forum’s new 2021 event date will be announced once the USJMF board of directors and other stakeholders of MedTech Week Japan determine where on the calendar it best fits with other scheduled events.

“USJMF remains committed to promoting medical device innovation and to facilitating collaboration between and among companies, universities, and government organizations to improve healthcare worldwide,” says Jack Moorman, USJMF Chairman. “Our members will remain active in assisting early-stage companies with mentoring, as judges in ‘pitch’ events, and by providing introductions to potential partners.”

With in-person gatherings limited by the global pandemic, USJMF is continuing its commitment to improving healthcare worldwide USJMF with its debut of a new series of virtual symposiums, the first of which is scheduled as follows:

Webinar:

SAME DISEASE, DIFFERENT APPROACHES — HOW JAPAN AND THE U.S. ARE FIGHTING COVID-19

In cooperation with the Japan Society of Northern California (JSNC)

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

7:30pm-8:30pm Eastern Time

4:30pm-5:30pm Pacific Time

2:30pm-3:30pm Central Time

Japan: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

8:30am-9:30am

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical devices are critically important for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), diagnostic testing, stabilizing the treatment of patients, testing and screening recovered patients, monitoring the community through wearables and other IoT devices, and in providing telemedicine devices. Three medical professionals will discuss the medical devices currently being used by various countries in the identification and management of the new coronavirus.

This webinar is free and open to the public but aimed at medical device professionals. Participants can register for the first virtual symposium here:

https://www.usajapan.org/event/how-japan-and-us-are-fighting-covid-19/

“We are very passionate about facilitating collaboration between the US and Japan and will utilize virtual means to facilitate this important communication and collaboration in 2020 through a series of virtual symposiums with the first one focused on how Japan and the US are dealing with COVID-19,” added Kirk Zeller, USJMF board member and founder of the Silicon Prairie Center.

ABOUT US-JAPAN MEDTECH FRONTIERS

USJMF (www.USJMF.org) was founded in 2013 and is a US non-profit 501(c ) (3) which is supported by its members and sponsors. USJMF is based in Silicon Valley with many members living and working in Japan. USJMF is one of the creators and organizers of MedTech Week Japan (www.MedTechWeekJapan.com).

Media Contact:

Kirk Zeller

Board Member, US Japan MedTech Frontiers (NPO)

Founder, Silicon Prairie Center

Phone: (402) 975-5555

Email: kirk@SiliconPrairieCenter.com



