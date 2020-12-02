Stay-at-home Themed Romantic Comedy #MyCorona by Wonderphil Ent. and Silicon Prairie Ctr Studios Ready for Distribution

DP Chris Gosch and Director Phil Gorn filming a scene. DP Chris Gosch looks over the shot as two people in separate apartments talk through their wall. Cooper Tomlinson and Mya Hudson between takes. The apartment roof is one of the few places the residents can meet without masks (but still retain social distancing.)

RAVENNA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the movie industry and the rest of the world continue to adapt and adjust to new ways of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic, one unique, new film has completed production and is ready for distribution.

Wonderphil Entertainment and Silicon Prairie Center Studios are proud to announce the completion of their latest production, #MyCorona — a stay-at-home themed romantic comedy believed to be the first feature film directed entirely via remote videoconferencing technology.

#MyCorona is a romantic comedy set in the days leading up to and during California’s stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 public health crisis. The story revolves around isolated residents in a Los Angeles apartment building who suddenly find themselves forced to rely on each other during this stressful, unprecedented time. As the movie unfolds, the residents learn a lot about themselves as well as their rather unusual neighbors.

#MyCorona was primarily filmed on a closed-set following recommended COVID-19 health and safety measures at the Silicon Prairie Center Studios in rural Nebraska with onsite accommodations. The producers took extreme precautions to safeguard everyone’s health by directing the film remotely, with the actors’ sets doubling as accommodations during filming, operating with a minimal crew on set, and regularly sanitizing sets and workspaces.

View the #MyCorona movie trailer here:

https://vimeo.com/481788895

Read recent featured articles about #MyCorona in The Hollywood Reporter:

AFM Hidden Gem: How Pandemic-Set Rom-Com ‘#MyCorona’ Was Directed Entirely Remotely (www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/afm-hidden-gem-how-pandemic-set-rom-com-mycorona-was-directed-entirely-remotely)

Why the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Become a Genre of its Own at the 2020 AFM

(www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/why-the-covid-19-pandemic-has-become-a-genre-of-its-own-at-the-2020-afm)

For inquiries regarding distribution, please visit Wonderphil Entertainment’s website (www.WonderPhil.biz) or email Phil Gorn directly: phil@wonderphil.biz

