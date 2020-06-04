TURNBOW to speak at Premier Digital Marketing Conference
CONWAY, ARKANSAS, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Turnbow, marketing expert, business trainer, and international speaker, is scheduled to deliver a keynote at the DigiMarconAmericas event in 2020.
Known as The Premier Digital Marketing Conference in North America, Turnbow will speak on the stage following experts from Amazon, HP, Heineken, ExxonMobil, and SAP.
The worldwide event will happen July 16-20, 2020 via live demand paid access. Tickets can be purchased at www.DigiMarConAmerica.com or a link at Turnbow's www.WinningLocal.com or www.JeffTurnbow.com.
Turnbow's speech is titled "Delivering WOW! Moments in Challenging Times".
DigiMarCon CEO, Aaron Polmeer, writes "Now more than ever, brands are searching for new dynamics to approach the consumer. Jeff Turnbow will discuss and analyze some of the biggest “WOW” moments activated in search, social, and display. This session is designed to inspire you into new ideas and fuel your own creativity. Learn how to build your moments upon the successful architecture of previous winners. In this presentation, analyze how companies have utilized strategies to interrupt and reach specific targets-even during challenging times; Gain control of your own post Covid 19 rebuild plan and develop an actionable digital strategy clearly aligned with your business goals; Learn solutions to current strategic hurdles and get behind the curtain to see how some of the biggest and best brands create winning WOW! moments even in our current challenging world."
Polmeer adds "Jeff is one of our top-voted speakers over the past three years. His knowledge and experience in the field of digital marketing and communication is always beneficial for our conference delegates."
ABOUT JEFF TURNBOW
Jeff Turnbow is a marketing expert, business trainer, and public speaker.
He owns a digital marketing agency, WinningLocal.com, and his training/speaking company JeffTurnbow.com. He is from Saltillo, Tennessee, and currently resides in Conway, Arkansas. He serves a small base of exclusive clients and is the CMO for Southaven RV and Marine.
Turnbow speaks at international events, serves on the team of the largest marketing consultancy group in the world, and provides training for businesses. Turnbow is certified in marketing from Harvard University, ECornell, Google, and more. His online video pilot series was recognized for innovation by Forbes Magazine in 2019. He is an Amazon Best Selling Co-Author with Jack Canfield, and recently named "Men Of Distinction" by AY Magazine of Arkansas and "Faces of Business" by Arkansas Money and Politics.
Contact Turnbow at www.JeffTurnbow.com or 501-505-6278.
His offices are located in Conway, Arkansas.
Jeff Turnbow
The Turnbow Corporation
+1 5015056278
