CULVERT REPAIRS AND REPLACEMENTS IN BUTTE & MEADE COUNTIES

For Immediate Release:  Monday, June 1, 2020 Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872

 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work is beginning this week to replace box culverts under Highway 212 at mile markers 48, 49 and 50, east of Newell. 

Crews will also be replacing a culvert on Highway 79 at mile marker 124, south of Newell.  

Traffic at the culvert replacement locations will be reduced to one lane and controlled with flaggers. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed. 

Additional culvert repairs and replacements will be completed throughout the year on this contract. Updates will be sent out as the work progresses. 

Motorists should be aware of reduced speeds, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic at the work zone location, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. 

The prime contractor on this $1.48 million project is Mainline Contracting, Inc. from Rapid City. 

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2020.  

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

