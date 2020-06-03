Overnight lane closures begin Wednesday at intersection of Hwys 15 and 23 in St. Cloud (June 3, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists will encounter overnight single-lane closures at the intersection of Highways 15 and 23 in St. Cloud. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 and will end at 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. Maintenance crews will resurface the intersection with a new layer of asphalt. Once finished, motorists will enjoy a smoother road surface.

The work will occur overnight to minimize traffic impacts in this busy St. Cloud location. Please slow down and use caution as sight distances lessen at night and it is harder to see workers in the work zone.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #