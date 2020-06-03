The Official Cyber Security Summits are going Virtual for 2020
The Cyber Security Summit is rated in the Top 50 Must Attend Security Conferences Globally!”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranked in the “Top 50” information security conferences globally, the Cyber Security Summit / www.CyberSummitUSA.com has decided to move its entire calendar of events to a virtual trade show platform. With input from its strategic industry partners, distinguished subject matter experts, sponsoring cyber security companies and most importantly its attending delegates, the final decision was clearly in the best interest for all parties.
Founded by entrepreneur Bradford Rand in 1993, his team has produced nearly 2,000 “Live” events including job fairs such as TECHEXPO Top Secret, charity events for the Red Cross & City Harvest, automotive launch events for Rolls-Royce & Aston Martin, trade shows such as The Luxury Technology Show & Go Green Expo and many more. The move to go “All Virtual” was very challenging as the company truly enjoys and prides itself on its face-to-face, interactive events.
When the entire live in-person conference industry came to an immediate halt, Bradford Rand’s team quickly created a series of Cyber Security Briefings to help maintain its goal in educating executives called the “Power Hour”. Similarly to their live events they feature experts from The FBI, The US Secret Service and Dept. of Homeland Security / CISA. Hosted on one of the most secure and trusted virtual platforms, Cisco WebEx; these complimentary, invitation-only webcasts offer senior level business executives information on the latest cyber threats facing their companies as they work from home during these unpredecented times. In addition they provide insight on best practices and technical solutions from top companies such as IBM, Google, Artic Wolf, Proofpoint, Mimecast, Duo Security, Check Point, Darktrace, KnowBe4 and more.
The success of the Cyber Security Summit’s virtual Power Hours certainly aided in the decision to move all of the conferences online; there are no travel restrictions, no hotel set-up or logistical challenges and the delegates, speakers and sponsors can join us from the safety of their own homes or offices with the click of a button.
Bradford Rand asked his team and advisors the question “If every city that we planned our Cyber Security Summits in suddenly opened up for business, would 500 executives actually attend our conference in person?” The answer was a unanimous “probably not” at least for the next six months.
With that said, the line up of its high-impact, one day only conferences will begin virtually on July 28 in Tampa and continue onward across the United States and Canada in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, Washington DC, Houston, Seattle, Scottsdale, Nashville, Columbus, Boston, Silicon Valley, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.
Normally priced at $350 per pass, the summit’s tickets will now be free of charge to all attending senior level industry executives.
Keynote presentations from law enforcement have already been secured with subject matter experts from The FBI, US Secret Service, The NSA and DHS / CISA. Numerous Speakers from cutting edge cyber companies are also lined up from Darktrace, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, Verizon, Bromium, Vectra AI, Code 42, Pulse Secure, Chrome Enterprise, Okta, Zscaler, IDM Works, Cisco and more.
The success of these events have been in part due to the long standing partnerships with key associations such as Infragard, ISSA, SIM, OWASP, ISACA, Cloud Security Alliance, AFCEA, AITP, Center for Internet Security, Women in Technology and more.
Industry Professionals interested in attending may register at www.CyberSummitUSA.com
Companies interested in exhibiting, please contact Nancy Mathew: NMathew@CyberSummitUSA.com
Associations interested in participating and inviting their members please contact Megan Hutton: MHutton@CyberSummitUSA.com
Press/Media or Management related inquiries please contact Bradford Rand, CEO: BRand@CyberSummitUSA.com
