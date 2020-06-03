Brook Furniture Rental Launches Brook Rest Assured Program

Brook Rest Assured Program

National furniture rental company implements disinfecting and safe-distancing practices that exceed standards to protect customers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brook Furniture Rental , America’s most responsive and reliable residential and office furniture rental company, has launched a new program of best practices to keep customers and employees safe. The Brook Rest Assured Program guarantees disinfected furniture at time of delivery, contactless delivery, mandatory personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by employees, truck disinfecting, and more. All of these steps are documented on a door hanger so that incoming clients can be assured they’re entering a clean, safe environment.Amidst this unprecedented global pandemic, Brook Furniture Rental is making the health of customers and team members its number one priority. Contactless delivery is made possible as the furniture installation team delivers and sets up prior to the arrival of the customer. In circumstances where this is not possible, many measures are taken to maintain safe social distancing throughout the delivery and furniture set up. Furthermore, furniture is disinfected at the time of delivery and again after pick-up. All delivery teams are mandated to wear company-issued PPE, including masks, gloves, and booties, and all delivery trucks are disinfected at least twice per day to further protect customers and employees.Bob Crawford, President & Chief Executive Officer, says, “We are enthusiastically going above and beyond to ensure the well-being of employees, their families, and the local community. The Brook Rest Assured Program enables our team members and our clients to look ahead with confidence, as we meet the current and future needs and requirements of our customers.”Brook Furniture Rental is a service-obsessed company that helps people and companies in transition. An industry leader, the company exceeds customer expectations due to the unique combination of reliability, responsiveness and high-quality furniture.

The health of our customers and team members is our number one priority. The Brook Rest Assured Program goes above and beyond to protect you.