Gia Storms, Tabitha Fredrichs and Margie Traxler Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Tabitha Fredrichs, fine hair specialist & Trichologist, certified through the American Medical Association
Gia Storms on impostor syndrome, Tabitha Fredrichs on hair and Margie Traxler on doing the impossible.
When we are in the grips of the inner critic, we are focused on ourselves, paralyzed by fear and inclined to either shut down to self-protect or overextend ourselves by boasting and getting defensive.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Gia Storms, PCC, Executive Coach
A three-pack of interview excerpts are highlighted in this article on Candice Georgiadis and the clients she helps. Be sure to reach out to her to discuss your social media marketing needs. Her contact information is located at the bottom.
-
Gia Storms, PCC, Executive Coach
We would like to explore and flesh out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Impostor Syndrome feel?
Impostor syndrome is a reoccurring sense of inadequacy or self-doubt that negatively impacts the way we show up to perform. Impostor syndrome typically shows up as a doubt that you will be found unworthy or exposed as a fraud, that you don’t belong, despite external evidence like credentials, experience and personal or professional qualifications. When I think of this syndrome, I visualize it as an inner critic that constantly tells us we are faking it, and making us feel like pretenders at whatever task we are attempting.
What are the downsides of Impostor Syndrome? How can it limit people?
Impostor syndrome is not always a bad thing. It typically shows up when we are attempting to change, or moving out of our comfort zone, which can signal you’re on the right track. According to some leadership experts, if you are not experiencing the impostor syndrome regularly, you are not taking big enough risks in your life. However, it needs to be managed correctly when it does show up. When it is not dealt with consciously, it can sabotage our ability to create the impact we want at work and in our personal lives.
Generally, when the impostor syndrome shows up, our thoughts of “I don’t belong here” quickly transform into physical fear, anxiety, and self-doubt and move us into a parasympathetic response of fight, flight or freeze. When we’re in this kind of response, our ability to respond creatively and impactfully to a situation decreases. If we are interested in making powerful and impactful choices, we need to begin to recognize how this process works inside of us and find new patterns of behavior to interrupt these thought patterns and move into action. Catch the full interview here.
-
Tabitha Fredrichs, fine hair specialist & Trichologist, certified through the American Medical Association
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
The results are better and faster. There are less painful procedures. There are less chemicals in products today.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
We see clients every 4–8 weeks. We notice changes in their scalp and hair sometimes before they do. Educating Hairstylists in the industry and clients on things to look for that might be serious health concerns on the type of hair loss that clients are having. There are several organizations like ‘Eyes on Cancer’ that have free education for hairstylist to know what to look for when it comes to seeing something on the scalp or neck that is new or is changing. We just need to all spread the word. Read the full interview here.
-
Margie Traxler, Founder and President of Grain Free Mama’s
Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)
Check yourself. Make sure that you truly believe that your impossible dream is achievable. You cannot out-perform your subconscious belief system. Before I could take the steps to form my company and develop the products from the baked goods I made at home to monetizable formulas, I had to be able to see and believe it as a profitable company that I was going to create. The beginning of tenacity is your absolute passion and determination to seeing your dream become reality that everyone can see.
Write it down. A dream not written down is merely a wish for a better life. You have to plan it in writing to get your dream out of your mind and into reality. Writing it down is a way to speak it into existence and hold yourself accountable. I have personally had quite a few great ideas that came to nothing because I wasn’t actually passionate enough to speak them out and write a plan to succeed. It wasn’t ever that way with Grain Free Mama’s, instead I have had a burning passion to share these great products and resources with all the people who will benefit from them just like I have from the very beginning.
Pursue your dream with no plan of retreat. Building in a ‘back door’ or ‘what if’ plan is just giving yourself permission to quit. Taking actions that ultimately don’t work out quite the way you wanted them to may be seen as failure by others, but getting back up and tweaking your approach will one day get you there. When we were just getting started in 2018 we thought we would be starting as a Farmer’s Market Stand. We bought our trailer, got a trailer hitch put on my car, purchased our tables, portable sink, branded pop-up tent, our health license, etc., etc. — basically we put a lot of time and money into getting ready. Well, what we soon realized was that people in Las Vegas want already prepared products to buy at the Farmer’s Market, and the heat is ferocious. Consumers want to buy baking mixes in the store or online. Separately from the Farmer’s Markets, we were also contacted by two very large Retail Grocery Stores who were interested in our products and we were not ready to produce the amount they would need. Fail? Maybe, if you see fail as standing for First Attempt In Learning. We chose to adjust the plan and keep progressing. Read the complete interview and the rest of the points here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn