Corona Virus and Brands: Two Topics Discussed in Interviews by Fotis Georgiadis
Elizabeth Potts discusses brand and brand trust. Mathilde Lelièvre talks about Corona and moving past it.
Get real. Be honest, about your successes as much as your failures. Stop obsessively comparing yourself to other similar brands and just tell your story.
— Elizabeth Potts, Founder of The Moonstoned
The world is in turmoil due to Covid-19 and Mathilde Lelièvre, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at ITWP, help bring some normalcy to the chaos. Elizabeth Potts discusses brand trust and image.
-
Elizabeth Potts, Founder of The Moonstoned
What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?
I think what makes my company stand out is my real desire to connect. It’s one of the reasons why I love Antiques so much, they’ve been places and seen things. They carry this aura of a time long gone and create a way to connect to that past. When I witness someone else connecting to this item, a ring or pair of earrings or a brooch, it creates this chest filling high for me. I want to know your story, I want to know what is important to you, what you love I want to be able to see you when you are feeling down. Jewelry is a way to connect to these human emotions because they come from a time when things were made with much more emotion. My company is really transparent about embracing that feeling over desiring jewelry just because it’s pretty looking. I was at a trunk show once, and this guy comes in looking for an engagement ring. He was really quiet and kind of shy. He didn’t ask too many questions but when he saw this ring, this antique cluster ring, he got super emotional. He bought it there on the spot and all he said was “I knew it was waiting here”. When I handed it over to him, he just broke into this huge smile. His shoulders went back, he all of a sudden was so full of hope, so full of love. I asked him if I could give him a hug and he let me, which was the best ever. I wished him good luck and off he went. Those are the things that I get to share with my readers and followers. These are the stories that make us stand out. Read the rest here.
-
Mathilde Lelièvre, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at ITWP.
From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?
The switch to working from home was new for Toluna, as many of us had never worked remotely for prolonged periods of time. To help with the transition, I offered my team a few tips:
Have a routine. Start the day. Set milestones that are not directly related to your work: a coffee break, lunch, ten minutes to chat with a friend or colleague. End the day. Give yourself permission to turn off your laptop and remember that this is a marathon — your motivation won’t last long with non-stop 15-hour days.
Give yourself permission not to work. Talk about activities that you enjoy outside the scope of your job. Recommend books, television shows or exercise to your colleagues. This way, coworkers will see that a healthy work-life balance is encouraged
Connect with team meetings. My managers start and end the day with team meetings via video conference. Everyone must turn the camera on so they can see one another, which has helped with the transition from face-to-face meetings to online meetings.
Reach out to those who may be lonely. We have co-workers who are currently living alone, far from their families in small flats in France, Romania or India. We’ve found that arranging e-lunches where people eat together online and share recipes or e-coffee breaks where people gather to talk about hobbies has gone a long way.
Be the example. I told my managers to set the example for their teams. They can write emails at 2 a.m. but should send them during work hours. After all, no one will disconnect if their manager doesn’t. Complete reading the interview here.
