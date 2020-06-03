Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOCS Outside the Box! Expands Urgent Care with Additional Medical Provider

DOCS Outside the Box! is pleased to announce the addition of Binsey Babu, PA-C.

We are excited to continue our growth and welcome Binsey to our practice. Binsey’s background in pharmacy and urgent care services is exactly what our patients need!”
— Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box!

Binsey holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Advent Health University, a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Analysis from Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Paramedical Sciences, and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Paramedical Sciences. Prior to joining DOCS Outside the Box!, Binsey was at Advent Health Medical Group. She was active across the practice and held rotations in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Pediatrics.

“I am excited to be part of a team where I can deliver quality patient care by blending traditional and integrative medical choices,” said Binsey Babu, PA-C.

About DOCS Outside the Box!
Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

