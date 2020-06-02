Derby Barracks/Farming Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A501958

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/2/2020 at 1600 hours

LOCATION (specific) Bonneau Rd, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: NA

ACCUSED: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

Victim: Alice Randall

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/2/20, at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police along with Troy Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, responded to a residence on Bonneau Rd for a farming accident. It was determined Alice Randall, 71 had fallen from the farm tractor while moving feed and was run over by the machinery. Randall sustained significant injuries and was transported via helicopter to UVM Medical Center.