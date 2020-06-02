Derby Barracks/Farming Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A501958
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/2/2020 at 1600 hours
LOCATION (specific) Bonneau Rd, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: NA
ACCUSED: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
Victim: Alice Randall
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/2/20, at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police along with Troy Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, responded to a residence on Bonneau Rd for a farming accident. It was determined Alice Randall, 71 had fallen from the farm tractor while moving feed and was run over by the machinery. Randall sustained significant injuries and was transported via helicopter to UVM Medical Center.
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881