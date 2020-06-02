Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Farming Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT:

 

CASE #: 20A501958

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew             STATION: Derby                   CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/2020 at 1600 hours

 

LOCATION (specific) Bonneau Rd, Troy, VT                                 

 

VIOLATION: NA

 

ACCUSED: NA      

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

 

Victim: Alice Randall

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

          On 6/2/20, at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police along with Troy Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, responded to a residence on Bonneau Rd for a farming accident. It was determined Alice Randall, 71 had fallen from the farm tractor while moving feed and was run over by the machinery. Randall sustained significant injuries and was transported via helicopter to UVM Medical Center.

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

