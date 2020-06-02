I-15 Paving Upgrades, Nightly Lane Restrictions June 3-15 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading the Interstate 15 between Sloan Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and placing new asphalt pavement, thereby necessitating the following closures:

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, June 3-4

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 3, until 5 a.m., June 4, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, June 4-5

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 4, until 5 a.m., June 5, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, June 7-8

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, June 8-9

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 8, until 5 a.m., June 9, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, June 9-10

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 9, until 5 a.m., June 10, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, June 10-11

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Starr Avenue and Sloan Road from 8 p.m., June 10, until 5 a.m., June 11, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, June 11-12

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 11, until 5 a.m., June 12, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, June 14-15

Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 14, until 5 a.m., June 15, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.