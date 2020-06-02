Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,118 in the last 365 days.

I-15 Paving Upgrades, Nightly Lane Restrictions June 3-15 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading the Interstate 15 between Sloan Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and placing new asphalt pavement, thereby necessitating the following closures:

 Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, June 3-4

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 3, until 5 a.m., June 4, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, June 4-5

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 4, until 5 a.m., June 5, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, June 7-8

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, June 8-9

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 8, until 5 a.m., June 9, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, June 9-10

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 9, until 5 a.m., June 10, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, June 10-11

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 southbound between Starr Avenue and Sloan Road from 8 p.m., June 10, until 5 a.m., June 11, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, June 11-12

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue from 8 p.m., June 11, until 5 a.m., June 12, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, June 14-15

  • Two outside travel lanes will be closed along Interstate 15 northbound between Starr Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 14, until 5 a.m., June 15, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

SloanRd

You just read:

I-15 Paving Upgrades, Nightly Lane Restrictions June 3-15 in Clark County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.