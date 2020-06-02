Williston Barracks/Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident: Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – WILLISTON BARRACKS

Vermont State Police Case # 20A102316

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz - Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Paul Cerutti - Division of Fire Safety

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks

CONTACT# 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 1, 2020 @ approximately 10:50 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 120 South Main Street, Stowe, VT

Owner of Property: Several residents from the local condominium association

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 1, 2020 at approximately 10:50 PM a 911 call was received regarding a dumpster fire located at 120 South Main Street in Stowe. The Stowe Fire Department arrived on scene within a few minutes and began fighting the blaze. Once they extinguished the fire the Stowe Fire Chief, Kyle Walker, contacted the Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit to request an origin and cause investigation. Det. Sgt. Ambroz and ASFM Cerutti arrived on scene on the morning of June 2, 2020 to examine the fire scene. The dumpsters were located in an enclosed area attached to a 3 bay garage with second story storage space above it. The fire quickly spread from the dumpsters into the garage and through the roof on one end of the building. There were no injuries or deaths in the fire, but many of the residents lost personal property that was being stored inside the structure. The origin of fire was confirmed to have started in two dumpsters located on the end of the 3 bay garage building. The fire spread quickly into the wood frame garage and caused fire, smoke, and soot damage to all of the personal items inside. The building and all of its contents are considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and anyone having any information regarding this fire is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov , or Detective Fred Whitcomb of the Stowe Police Department at 802-253-7126. The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) also offers up to a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in setting a fire. You can contact VATAP by calling 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

The attached photograph shows the garage bay entrances, while the area to the left is where the dumpsters on the exterior of the garage were located.

Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz

Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, A-Troop West

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111

todd.ambroz@vermont.gov