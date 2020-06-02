Williston Barracks // I-89 Vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A102320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/02/20 – 1205 Hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: South Burlington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 87

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakotah J. Thompson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dalton, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 1988

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner Corp.

VEHICLE MODEL: 999

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 2, 2020 at approximately 1205 hours, Vermont State Police Williston received reports of a tractor trailer unit on fire. The location of the vehicle was Interstate 89 South near mile marker 87. Upon arrival, responding units observed the tractor portion fully engulfed. South Burlington Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the fire preventing significant damage to the trailer and load. The tractor was severely damaged and a total loss. Both lanes of I-89 South were shut down for approximately 30 minutes. The operator Dakotah J. Thompson, was not injured as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Vermont State Police was assisted by the Department of Motor Vehicles Law Enforcement Division.