Williston Barracks // I-89 Vehicle Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A102320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/02/20 – 1205 Hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South
TOWN: South Burlington
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 87
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dakotah J. Thompson
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dalton, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 1988
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner Corp.
VEHICLE MODEL: 999
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 2, 2020 at approximately 1205 hours, Vermont State Police Williston received reports of a tractor trailer unit on fire. The location of the vehicle was Interstate 89 South near mile marker 87. Upon arrival, responding units observed the tractor portion fully engulfed. South Burlington Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the fire preventing significant damage to the trailer and load. The tractor was severely damaged and a total loss. Both lanes of I-89 South were shut down for approximately 30 minutes. The operator Dakotah J. Thompson, was not injured as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Vermont State Police was assisted by the Department of Motor Vehicles Law Enforcement Division.