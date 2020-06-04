Best of Los Angeles Award Winning Author, Adrienne Rubin, Shares Short Piece On Responsibility & Freedom Amidst COVID-19

Adrienne Rubin American Workers Survey

"In spite of our need for freedom, most of those who responded are choosing responsible behavior"- Adrienne Rubin

"A woman on the beach on our east coast was proud not to be wearing a mask in public. As an independent thinker, she refused to be told what to do. Her freedom was too important.

The dictionary defines freedom as “the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.” In other words, it is the state of being allowed to do whatever you want to do whenever you want to do it, which would be fine if we each lived alone and apart from the presence of others.

In society, along with freedom, there must come the other side of the coin: Responsibility. How does your freedom affect mine? And today more than ever, how does your not wearing a mask affect me? You ignore science and the fact that your very breath holds a potential invisible weapon. According to what experts are saying, should you come within my air space, you put me in danger. Neither of us can know for certain, but when you confront me without a mask on, my instinct for survival is telling me to flee.

At a news conference in March of this year, Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player found to have Covid-19, elicited careless behavior by touching all the microphones and recording devices at a news conference. Cameras captured him while he blatantly, although unknowingly, infected others. His later apology was widely accepted. But to flaunt independence and personal freedom at the expense of others, now that we know better, threatens us all.

Our new mindset requires a return to ethical behavior. Let’s assume we choose to follow suggested guidelines, putting others as a priority, behaving responsibly by valuing the gift of life, and universal good health above all else. We willingly give up feelings of entitlement, replacing them with a heightened sense of the environment and a social consciousness. Ideally, this leads to empathy and more purposeful existence, and yet, even so, we still anxiously await a return to work and a semblance of life before COVID.

Our new normal lives will be different and slow in coming. Many of us expect to return to work in the coming weeks and months, while far fewer expect to resume social activities in the near future. Many businesses around the world will have vanished, unable to withstand economic pressure. Those with online sales will enjoy double-digit growth, as digital habits become firmly entrenched. Virtual shopping sessions will peak our interest, as we search for items to buy. Even though luxury sales will return faster than expected, since those who can afford it will indulge, prices will be lower, and even this sector will take longer to recover.

As we begin the month of June, fewer than half of us will book medical appointments, even essential ones. The same is predicted for grocery shopping in person, eating in restaurants, going into stores to shop, and any activity that involves close contact with others. According to the Bain/Dynasta American Workers Survey taken earlier this month, public caution will remain high, with the majority of Americans continuing to avoid community and large social events, flying on airplanes, using public transportation, and sending children to school or camp. This survey shows, in spite of our need for freedom, most of those who responded are choosing responsible behavior. The truth is, “We are in this together,” and that applies to us all, including the woman on the beach who refuses to wear a mask".

