State Route 163 Lane Reductions Near AZ Border Overnight June 15 in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce State Route 163, also known as the Laughlin Highway, to one lane in each direction near the Arizona border from 9 p.m., June 15, until 5 a.m., June 16, in Laughlin. The temporary lane restrictions are needed to install loop detectors used for recording traffic counts. MC4 is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

