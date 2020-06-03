Cornerstone Solutions Wins Six American Association of Political Consultants Pollie Awards for 2020
Cornerstone Solutions Continues Producing Award-Winning Work for its Clients with AAPC Pollie Awards for TV Ads, Radio Ads and Swept a Direct Mail Category
As leading political consultants and ballot initiative experts, we pride ourselves in managing some of Florida’s top campaigns”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs political consulting and ballot initiative firm providing strategic communications services, crisis management and corporate and grassroots solutions, today announced it has received six American Association of Political Consultant (AAPC) 2020 Pollie Awards. Three of the awards came in the Candidate Division for Direct Mail where the firm swept an entire category nationwide.
The Pollie Awards are the most prized and sought-after national awards in the political communications and public affairs industries. Every entry – whether submitted by a large consulting company or an individual consultant – is considered equal in competing for honors of excellence. A blind jury of professional peers selects AAPC award winners.
Campaigning experts, Cornerstone Solutions, received six awards for campaign communications in the Candidate Division. Notably, the team was awarded gold, silver and bronze awards within the Direct Mail category for independent expenditures in a Mayoral election. The three award-winning mail piece wins in one category were an unprecedented win for Cornerstone Solutions and part of the communications program during the West Palm Beach election of Mayor Keith James. Additionally, the team received a silver award for Best Radio, a silver award for Best Television Ad and a silver award for a 2018 direct mail piece in the Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda category which looks at previous election year communications that have not won a Pollie before.
While creativity and quality of execution remain important in the evaluation of entries, this year’s Pollie Awards again placed greater emphasis on political effectiveness in an attempt to determine whether material appeared to meet a specific campaign need or solved a particular problem. AAPC also maintained a higher curve for trophy eligibility, making Cornerstone Solutions’ wins even more significant, with less than 12% of entries earning the top honor of a Gold Pollie.
“As leading political consultants and ballot initiative experts, we pride ourselves in managing some of Florida’s top campaigns,” said Rick Asnani, president of Cornerstone Solutions. “Each campaign we work on has a different strategy and unique communications to ensure we are providing our clients the best road map to victory. Winning six Pollies is a testament to our team and the hard work we put in each and every day to win. While winning on Election Day is our top priority, winning national awards for our cutting-edge work is both exciting and humbling.”
About Cornerstone Solutions
Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. For 15 years, the company has specialized in executive elections for candidates running statewide down to local elections and especially those in mayoral and constitutional offices like sheriffs, commissioners or governor races. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. For more information visit https://www.csteam360.com/.
