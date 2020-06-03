Cornerstone Solutions Wins Six American Association of Political Consultants Pollie Awards for 2020

Cornerstone Solutions Logo Six Pollie Awards 2020 Rick Asnani, National Political Strategist and President of Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions Continues Producing Award-Winning Work for its Clients with AAPC Pollie Awards for TV Ads, Radio Ads and Swept a Direct Mail Category

As leading political consultants and ballot initiative experts, we pride ourselves in managing some of Florida’s top campaigns” — Rick Asnani