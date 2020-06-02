Cold Spring Harbor Student Partners with CareRite Centers for Virtual Visit Initiative
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Khanin, a junior at Cold Spring Harbor High School, partnered with CareRite Centers, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation company, to provide additional virtual visit resources to seniors.
Andrew Khanin is an active member of his local philanthropic community, and when the COVID-19 pandemic shook the nation, Khanin continued with his charitable efforts.
“With the pandemic, school and life have changed a lot,” Khanin began. “During the pandemic, since so many people are out of jobs, I volunteered at a food bank out of Far Rockaway. I helped package and distribute food; it was a really rewarding experience.”
Still looking for ways to give back, Khanin thought of his own mother’s career path, and how he can get involved.
“After hearing stories from my mother who works in a local nursing home, it made me realize that many residents are suffering on an emotional level as they cannot see their loved ones,” shared Khanin. “This saddened me, as I know how vital contact with relatives can be, especially for the elderly.”
“I began thinking of ways of how I could unite these patients with their families while still following the strict quarantine rules. While I realize that nothing can replace physical contact, video chat can provide intimate connections between nursing home residents and their loved ones, and these connections can reassure their families that their relative is doing well. I was thinking, ‘what can I do?’. Tablets came to mind.”
Partnering with the CareRite Centers network, Khanin began a GoFundMe to help raise the funds for Lenovo tablets to share with the network’s skilled nursing centers. The GoFundMe page was shared on various social media platforms; in 24 hours, over $2000 was raised. In 2 days, over $4000 was raised. Grand total raised? $4550 for the purchase of 50 Lenovo tablets.
“Partnering with CareRite, my network has largely expanded, and I am able to help the facilities that require these tablets the most,” Khanin shared. Andrew Khanin began distributing to local New York CareRite communities who were in need of additional support for their virtual visit programming, allowing for longer visit opportunities for residents and their loved ones, along with more virtual visit opportunities overall. The shipment to other CareRite communities throughout the network followed.
Khanin has already made an impact in countless lives, uplifting elderly residents who wish to see their family, providing families the comfort and reassurance of seeing their loved one, and even assisting staff members by providing resources, when they had previously been using fewer tablets and their personal phones. Even still, this generous young man is not done giving.
“The support I’ve received with this project has been amazing. I don’t want this to stop at 50 tablets. I want this to keep going,” Khanin explained, impassioned to continue his mission to help and foster communication. “I want to spread the word as much as possible.”
If you wish to support Khanin in his ongoing campaign, please visit his GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/safe-connections.
CareRite Centers’ is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation company, whose network expands from New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee; the network praises their team members daily for all of their compassion, genuine care, and devotion to their respective communities.
