Giving in Action: Sans Souci Participates in Yonkers Day of Giving

Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center , Westchester’s premier provider of subacute and long term skilled nursing care, was proud to be a part of the Yonkers community Food Drive!Kicking off the holiday week in an incredibly impactful way, on Monday, November 24th, Sans Souci hosted a pre-Thanksgiving luncheon to mark the start of the Yonkers Food Drive in the community alongside Yonkers dignitaries, as giving back to the community is the greatest gift of all.Sans Souci, alongside Dr. Ammir Rabadi (Sans Souci’s Medical Director, St. John's Riverside Hospital), Mayor Spano of Yonkers, and members of the YFD and YPD, donated turkeys and meals to the local community in preparation of the Thanksgiving holiday.As philanthropy is a cornerstone of the community and inspired by their in-house community Service Dog DJ (fondly “Derek Jeter”), Sans Souci will also be participating in their annual Day of Service, observed the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, by volunteering at a local animal shelter, donating toys, food, and other goodies for local animals in-need.Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, alongside Dr. Rabbadi, is proud to serve the Yonkers community-at-large, and to give back to those who make such a difference in the lives of others each and every day.Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is Westchester’s premier location for short term rehabilitation and long term nursing, providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for the community’s Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.Sans Souci, along with its sister communities in the New York region, are deeply committed to providing excellent patient and resident care as a part of the CareRite Centers Network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.