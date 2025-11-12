CareRite Centers Honors Veterans Throughout The Nation On Annual Pie Day

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers , the premier provider of subacute and skilled nursing care in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida, is proud to support, serve, and provide care and careers to our Nation’s Veterans. In honor of Veterans Day 2025, CareRite continued their annual Pie Day tradition, gifting pies to the brave men and women who have served our country to enjoy throughout the upcoming holiday season.Throughout the week leading up to Veterans Day, CareRite communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida came together to distribute thousands of pies nationwide to Veterans, their surviving spouses, and CareRite team members who have selflessly served. Pies were also delivered to VA hospitals, VFW posts, and senior centers throughout the communities CareRite proudly serves.Pie Day is a beloved CareRite tradition that brings people together through one of the simplest but most meaningful gestures of appreciation, a freshly baked pie shared in gratitude. Each year, the initiative serves as a warm reminder of the power of community, compassion, and service.This year, CareRite also held an exciting Instagram Veterans Giveaway! Veteran team members, as well as team members and a special Veteran in their life, were invited to enter for a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience in the CareRite Gratitude Suite at world-renowned Madison Square Garden! Six winners were selected, with a guest of their choice, to watch the Memphis Grizzlies take on the New York Knicks on Veterans Day 2025! It was an unforgettable evening dedicated to honoring and serving those who have served us.“Veterans Day reminds us to pause and reflect on the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of the men and women who protect our freedoms,” shared Dr. Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer at CareRite Centers. “Pie Day, and giveaways like this on Instagram, allow us to express our gratitude in a heartfelt and personal way. We are honored to share these moments of appreciation with our Veterans and their families.”CareRite Centers remains deeply committed to supporting Veterans and their families year-round, both within their communities and across the network of rehabilitation and skilled nursing centers they serve.To learn more about Pie Day and Veterans support throughout the CareRite Centers network, please contact ContactUs@careritecenters.com.

