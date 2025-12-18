The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center Reaches GoFundMe Goal to Support Jamaica Relief Efforts

Dr. Rosas pictured with The Riverside team (left to right): Caroll Morgan, Director of Nursing; Daniel Muskin, Administrator; Jordan Sobon, Assistant Administrator; and Nathaniel Patillo, Assistant Director of Nursing. Dr. Rosas pictured during her time supporting relief efforts in Jamaica. Savanna-La-Mar, Jamaica

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center is proud to announce that it has reached its GoFundMe goal of $1,000 in support of Dr. Rosas Raising Funds for Jamaica, an initiative dedicated to providing essential goods and medical care to communities impacted by recent devastation in Jamaica. In a continued commitment to service, and as a member of the CareRite Centers network, CareRite has announced it will match all funds raised to further strengthen the impact of this meaningful effort.Giving back to our community, both locally and beyond the walls of the center, is a cornerstone of The Riverside’s mission. With deep pride in the rich Jamaican and broader Caribbean heritage that shapes and surrounds their neighborhood, The Riverside is honored to support those in need across the island.This Thanksgiving, Dr. Gabriela Rosas of The Riverside traveled to Savanna-La-Mar, Jamaica, where she delivered goods, provided medical care, and offered hands-on support to residents affected by recent devastation. Her service reflects The Riverside’s longstanding belief in compassionate care, cultural connection, and global community outreach.“We brought medical and humanitarian aid and supplies to various communities affected by Hurricane Melissa. We also teamed up with local physician Dr. Hugh Elliot, who has been working around the clock to provide care to those impacted. The donation from The Riverside was warmly welcomed and deeply appreciated,” Dr. Gabriela Rosas-Garcia began.“It is projected that up to 90,000 people are now homeless. The devastation is heartbreaking. There are no functioning schools, no hospital in Black River, no electricity, no running water, extensive debris and garbage, and very little help even though the hurricane struck five weeks ago. With the team Love4Jamaica, the same group I volunteered with in Ukraine when the war began, we have also organized a local volunteer team in Jamaica to continue providing care. The plan is for doctors to rotate in and support local physicians until the situation improves.”She continued, “Lastly, I have to say that Jamaicans are exceptionally resilient and joyful people. Despite everything they are facing, they always had a smile.”“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of our community,” began Dan Muskin, Administrator of The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center. “Reaching our fundraising goal, combined with CareRite Centers’ matching contribution, allows us to deepen our support for the beautiful island of Jamaica, an island whose culture and people have greatly enriched the fabric of our Riverside community in Manhattan.”The Riverside extends heartfelt thanks to all who contributed, shared, and supported this initiative. Your kindness helps make a meaningful impact not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year.For more information about The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center or to schedule a VIP interview, please email contactus@careritecenters.com.About The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center:The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center is a premier provider of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing care in Manhattan. Known for its cutting-edge therapies, luxurious amenities, and holistic approach to healing, The Riverside offers a wide range of signature programs and services tailored to the unique needs of each patient. As a proud member of the CareRite Centers network, The Riverside is committed to delivering personalized, compassionate care that empowers patients to achieve their highest level of recovery.

