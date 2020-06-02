Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,147 in the last 365 days.

FDLE investigating shooting in Calhoun County

For Immediate Release               June 1, 2020   FOUNTAIN, Fla. – At the request of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place the evening of Saturday, May 30 at Powerhouse Motorsports Park in Calhoun County.   A tip line has been established and FDLE agents are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or has any information related to the shooting (to include any video recordings) at Powerhouse Motorsports Park to please call FDLE at (1-877-327-6145).      For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary, Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

You just read:

FDLE investigating shooting in Calhoun County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.