FDLE investigating shooting in Calhoun County

For Immediate Release June 1, 2020 FOUNTAIN, Fla. – At the request of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place the evening of Saturday, May 30 at Powerhouse Motorsports Park in Calhoun County. A tip line has been established and FDLE agents are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or has any information related to the shooting (to include any video recordings) at Powerhouse Motorsports Park to please call FDLE at (1-877-327-6145). For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary, Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001