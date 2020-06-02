OOm SEO is an Agency of the Year Awards Singapore 2020 Finalist
OOm, a leading SEO agency in Singapore, is shortlisted for the Search Marketing Agency of the Year category for this year’s Agency of the Year Awards 2020.
To be shortlisted for two years running in the Agency of the Year Awards is an honour. We are humbled and very grateful to be recognised for the work that we are putting our hearts into.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finalists are announced for the annual Agency of the Year Awards in Singapore and OOm, a leading SEO agency in Singapore, is once again shortlisted for the Search Marketing Agency of the Year category.
— Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-Founder of OOm
The recognition is not unusual for OOm. In its first time to participate in the award-giving body in 2019, the SEO agency is shortlisted for the Independent Agency of the Year Award for their fearless commitment to excellence and innovation. On the same awards night, they walked home with a SILVER award for the Search Marketing Agency of the Year category.
It is the latest among their list of recognitions after the award-winning agency has recently been selected as a finalist for three categories in the MARKies Awards Singapore 2020: Most Effective Use of Content, Digital, and TV/Video Advertising.
“To be shortlisted for two years running in the Agency of the Year Awards is an honour. We are humbled and very grateful to be recognised for the work that we are putting our hearts into,” Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-Founder of OOm, said in a statement.
“Congratulations is in order to everyone involved, including our in-house teams and clients,” he added.
Back for its 13th edition, Marketing Magazine's Agency of the Year Awards Singapore recognises forward-thinking leaders who go beyond creative boundaries within the industry and bestow the ultimate accolade to businesses whose cutting-edge campaigns challenge the norm with contemporary ideas that transform opinions, establish relationships, and engage audiences. There are 23 categories to compete in this year, each judged solely by an independent panel of senior, client-side marketers.
In a previous statement, Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, the awards show is an opportunity for the SEO company to showcase their expertise within the marketing and advertising spectrum before a high-calibre panel of judges.
“Getting ourselves recognised in the search marketing agency category is a testament to our continual effort in bringing the best search marketing strategy to our clients,” Cheow said.
“We will continue to invest in our team’s learning, and in the types of technology we use to continue delivering results for our clients,” he added.
For more than a decade, OOm has served as a reliable guide to many businesses and organisations in the digital marketing field. With its prowess in Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing, the SEO agency has evolved from a small, start-up company to a full-digital marketing agency in Singapore that also delves into social media, digital creative, and technical solutions.
The digital marketing agency continues to stay true to its commitment to shaping the online future using strategic and actionable insights to drive conversions for its clients.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Marketing Magazine is reviewing the awards ceremony which was due to take place in September. For updates and developments, keep an eye on the awards website.
You can view the complete list of finalists here.
