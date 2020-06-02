SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B301773

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 1st 2020, 1749 hours

LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION(S): Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, MA

VICTIM: Carl Hoffman

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 1st 2020 at 1749 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of an assault on an Agency of Transportation employee working a detail at the state border crossing in Pownal. Troopers learned that a passenger in a vehicle travelling south on US 7 threw an object out the window, later determined to be a large pickle, which struck the victim and caused him pain. Troopers were provided a description of the vehicle and the suspect by the AOT supervisor on scene, which aided in the subsequent location and identification of the suspect, Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer. Herrmannsdoerfer was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on July 20th 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Simple Assault. Troopers were assisted in this incident by members of the Williamstown (MA) Police Department.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 07/20/20

COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov