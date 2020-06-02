Flooding restricts traffic at south central Montana fishing access sites

Fishing - Region 5

BILLINGS – High water from spring runoff has flooded parts of at least 10 fishing access sites in south central Montana, prompting Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to restrict traffic in them to walk-in only.

Above-average seasonal temperatures during the past few days melted mountain snowpack and raised the level of all rivers in the region, sending at least two of them out of their banks at FWP fishing access sites.

FWP properties along the Yellowstone River west of Billings that are closed to all but walk-in traffic include Grey Bear west of Big Timber, Bratten and Indian Fort west of Reed Point, Buffalo Mirage at Park City and Duck Creek southwest of Billings. On the lower Stillwater River, access roads to the White Bird and Swinging Bridge fishing access sites are covered with water and people may enter the properties only on foot. Along the Yellowstone River east of Billings, the Gritty Stone, Voyagers Rest and Bundy Bridge fishing access sites are under water and closed to all but walk-in traffic.

Traffic restrictions will remain in place on all of the fishing access sites until further notice when flood water recedes and any repairs can be made.

