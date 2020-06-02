Hwy 111/22 construction progressing (June 1, 2020)

Locals asked to keep travel on highway to minimum as next phase begins

MANKATO, Minn. – The construction project on Highway 111/22 from Highway 99 in Nicollet to Nicollet County Road 1 has progressed to a critical point where even local traffic is advised to stay off the roadway as much as possible, according to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Milling the old pavement off the section of Highway 111/22 from Nicollet to County Road 1 is complete and today, Monday, June 1, the contractor will be blading and shaping the gravel surface for final reclaiming of the base of the roadway that is expected to begin Monday, June 8. Keeping traffic off the roadway will help keep the slopes accurate and avoid damage to the newly stabilized base. Even the local contractor and truckers are asked to find an alternate route. Truck traffic will be restricted to only those who live and farm on the closed roadway.

MnDOT wants to provide a quality road for travelers and is using a process called Stabilized Full Depth Reclamation which involves mixing new oil with the previously milled asphalt and putting it down for a stable base. The final paving with new asphalt will take place in mid-June.

The Highway 111/22 from Nicollet to Gaylord began on May 4 with a detours for the section from Highway 99 to County Road 1. The west detour will be Highway 14, Highway 15 and Highway 19. The east detour consists of Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19.

In mid-July a second stage of construction takes place on Highway 22 from north of Nicollet CR 1 to Gaylord with a detour to Nicollet CR 1, Highway 15 and Highway 19. A second way-finding route (not marked as a detour) would be Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19.

In addition to repaving the road, the project will add lighting at six rural intersections, install snow fence along Highway 22, replace guardrail and perform utility work in the city of Nicollet.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

OMG Midwest was awarded the projects with a bid of $13,466,297.14.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy111-22nicollet . For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

