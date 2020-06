Jun 1, 2020

Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center is closing Emigrant Hill temporarily due to training in the camp’s North Training Area on the following dates:

June 6, 2020

June 7, 2020

June 8, 2020

June 23, 2020

June 24, 2020

For more information, please call the Fire Desk at 307-836-7810 or keep an eye out for any updates on their FB page.