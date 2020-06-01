RE: I 91 Down to 1 Lane.

Interstate has opened up fully. Normal operations.

From: Zavorotny, Ryan Sent: Monday, June 1, 2020 1:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: I 91 Down to 1 Lane.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 SB has been reduced to one lane between exits 6 & 5 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.