Westminster Barracks//DUI-Motor Vehicle Crash//6-1-2020

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B102445

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper M. Pacilio & Trooper Z. Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2020, at about 12:01 PM

STREET: Interstate 91 Southbound

TOWN: Rockingham

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 33

WEATHER: Clear, no falling rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, free of debris

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Carlisle A. Mohammadi

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tampa, Florida

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler Unlimited

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Moderate Injuries to driver and passenger

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

VEHICLE #2- None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/1/2020, at about 12:00 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Southbound, near MM33.

First arriving Troopers were met with heavy fire and a thick smoke condition. It was then learned once on scene, that a bystander, in an act of bravery, had pulled the two occupants from the vehicle and dragged them to safety.

Subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, left the roadway, launched off a boulder, and landed several hundred feet deep in the tree line. The vehicle then caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

It was also determined, that the Operator, Carlisle A. Mohammadi, 31, of Tampa, Florida, was operating the vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Mohammadi was transported to the Springfield Hospital, were he was treated for in his injuries and processed for the crime.

Additional criminal and civil charges are pending, as this crash continues to be investigated.

Criminal Charges: Driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: T23 VSA 1038, Marked Lanes for Traffic

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2020 0800 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.