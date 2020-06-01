Westminster Barracks//DUI-Motor Vehicle Crash//6-1-2020
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102445
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper M. Pacilio & Trooper Z. Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2020, at about 12:01 PM
STREET: Interstate 91 Southbound
TOWN: Rockingham
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 33
WEATHER: Clear, no falling rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, free of debris
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Carlisle A. Mohammadi
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tampa, Florida
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler Unlimited
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Moderate Injuries to driver and passenger
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
VEHICLE #2- None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/1/2020, at about 12:00 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Southbound, near MM33.
First arriving Troopers were met with heavy fire and a thick smoke condition. It was then learned once on scene, that a bystander, in an act of bravery, had pulled the two occupants from the vehicle and dragged them to safety.
Subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, left the roadway, launched off a boulder, and landed several hundred feet deep in the tree line. The vehicle then caught fire and became engulfed in flames.
It was also determined, that the Operator, Carlisle A. Mohammadi, 31, of Tampa, Florida, was operating the vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Mohammadi was transported to the Springfield Hospital, were he was treated for in his injuries and processed for the crime.
Additional criminal and civil charges are pending, as this crash continues to be investigated.
Criminal Charges: Driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: T23 VSA 1038, Marked Lanes for Traffic
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2020 0800 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.