'PHOENIX, OREGON' NOW AVAILABLE ON VIDEO ON DEMAND
Hit Film About Friendships, Midlife Crisis, Pizza and Bowling Knocks Down All The Pins With Hungry Moviegoers
During our current pandemic, the film’s ode to small-town camaraderie and the joys of a local hang is rather poignant.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "An Ode to Small Town Joys" New York Times
— New York Times
"Undemandingly enjoyable!” Variety
81% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes
"Phoenix, Oregon", the sweet and sincere slice-of-life dramedy is now available on video on demand after achieving major movie buzz despite its official opening being canceled due to the pandemic forcing theater closures nationwide.
The film was scheduled to open in theaters nationwide March 20th just as all theaters were being forced to close due to concerns over coronavirus. Rather than shelve the movie indefinitely, the "Phoenix, Oregon" creative team quickly pivoted to create America’s very first “Theatrical-At-Home” screening process.
Moviegoers were encouraged via social media posts to purchase a “ticket” for a one-time showing of the film at www.phoenixoregonmovie.com at a bargain matinee price of just $6.50. All proceeds were then split with the shuttered theaters who had planned to show the movie before Covid-19. That successful “do well by doing good” initiative stuck a chord with appreciative movie fans and led to an additional very successful theatrical-at-home fundraiser for Oregon restaurant workers sidelined by the pandemic, which quickly raised thousands of dollars on their behalf.
"It’s been really satisfying to see audiences moved by our film, especially during these difficult times. People all over the world are questioning what’s most important in life right now. I hope our film continues to inspire people to go after their dreams.”, said Gary Lundgren, the film’s writer and director.
With the theatrical-at-home campaign winding down, "Phoenix, Oregon" is now available on streaming and rental platforms via Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon Prime Video Direct, Google Play, VUDU, AltaVOD, Xbox InDemand, DirecTV, DISH Echostar and Telus Canada.
"Phoenix, Oregon" is about two small-town friends, a graphic novelist and a chef, who defy a midlife haze by seizing an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives by quitting their jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the "world's greatest pizza." The friends are played by veteran character actors James Le Gros (Amazon Prime's 'Hunters') and Jesse Borrego (Fox's '24'), with support from Lisa Edelstein (Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method'), Reynaldo Gallegos (‘Triple Frontier’), Diedrich Bader (ABC's 'American Housewife') and Kevin Corrigan (Showtime's 'Ray Donovan').
The film was released by Aspiration Entertainment in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and was produced by Joma Films with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films, and Sunset Dynamics.
Phoenix, Oregon - Official Trailer