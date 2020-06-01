Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,173 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming National Guard Museum Reopening

The Wyoming National Guard Museum will begin reopening to the public on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The WNGM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.

Beginning June 3, the museum will be open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. No more than twenty-five (25) visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.

Since mid-March, the WNGM has been closed to the public, following orders issued by the Governor and state health authorities. During the closure, museum staff has continued to work behind the scenes on collections, education, and outreach projects. Planning for reopening began in early May. Ensuring the safety of visitors, volunteers, and staff has been a priority from the start.

You just read:

Wyoming National Guard Museum Reopening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.